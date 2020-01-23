Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy poised to take off, says Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:11 IST
Indian economy poised to take off, says Goyal
Union minister Piyush Goyal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the Indian economy is well-poised to take off, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said there is a lot of enthusiasm for making investments in the country. Speaking at a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit here, the Commerce and Industry Minister also said the government will hold discussions with Britain and the European Union on free trade agreements.

Britain is set to leave the European Union by the end of January. "... things have once again started showing an uptrend... economy is well poised to take off from here," Goyal said.

According to him, the enthusiasm to make investments in India is infectious. At least four or five companies have said that more than 50 percent of their total workforce would operate out of India in the coming years. Some of them are big names, he noted.

On RCEP, Goyal said it was an "unbalanced trade agreement, which was really not fulfilling the guiding principles on which RCEP started about eight years ago, therefore India chose not to participate in it". Out of the RCEP countries India already has bilateral trade agreements with ASEAN 10 with Japan and Korea, we are close to concluding negotiations with Australia which we have restarted now and in the next 6 to 8 months we are can close a bilateral trade partnership with Australia, he said.

"RCEP was effectively becoming a free trade agreement between China and India. I don't think India is ready to engage unless we see open government, better transparency, regulatory practices being followed, and greater market access for Indian goods and services on a reciprocal basis," he said. Speaking at a session on 'Strategic Outlook: India' at the WEF 2020 here, Goyal said "trade negotiations are very complex issues. You do not negotiate trade with deadlines and in a hurry".

Asked about the credit crunch in the Indian economy, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said he believes the credit market will be back to stability and normalcy soon. "There has been a series of steps... bank recapitalization has happened, PSU banks, which control about 60 percent of the assets in the country are returning to profits...", he said.

He further added that the course correction that was required has happened and banks are much more cautious than what we were earlier. He further stressed that "we are ready to lend".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Downtown Tokyo's homeless fear removal ahead of Olympics

Shelters made of cardboard start popping up in the basement of Tokyos Shinjuku train station right before the shutters come down at 11 pm, in corridors where salarymen rushing home and couples on late-night dates have just passed by. Dozens...

Thiem 'freaking out' in five-set Australian Open scare

Melbourne, Jan 23 AFP World number five Dominic Thiem admitted he was freaking out after dropping two sets before regaining composure to beat gutsy home hope Alex Bolt at the Australian Open Thursday. The Austrian, targeting a maiden Grand ...

US Treasury Secretary advises Greta Thunberg to 'go study'

Davos, Jan 23 AFP US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday advised climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been bitterly critical of US policy at the World Economic Forum, to study economics before giving out lessons. Asked about t...

Those who are in power are real 'Tukde Tukde' gang: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday accused the Central government of being the real Tukde Tukde gang while stating the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to debilitation of democratic institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020