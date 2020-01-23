Left Menu
MG Motor India to increase production of SUV ZS EV on robust demand

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 23-01-2020 16:13 IST
MG Motor India will ramp up production of its pure electric SUV ZS EV following robust response with over 2,800 bookings received in just 27 days, a top company official said on Thursday. The company launched its ZS EV electric SUV at a price range of Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh.

It, however, said for those who had booked the vehicle before midnight of January 17, the vehicle will be priced between Rs 19.88 lakh and Rs 22.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). "We received bookings for 2,800 units, while we can service only 2,400 units. It has really exceeded our expectations and forces us to review everything we planned around it," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba told PTI.

The company had an internal target of bookings for about 1,000 units only, he added. He further said, "We are sold out for the next eight to nine months. What we have done is that we have stopped booking from January 17 but if customers want they can still book it at the new higher price."

With a view to meet the high demand, he said, "We were planning production for about 200 units a month but now we have to ramp it up to about 300 to 400 units per month in the next three to four months." MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across five cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

However, he said, "With the sort of response, we will accelerate launching the vehicle in other markets beyond the five cities." The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance, he said.

While Chaba further said, "We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country’s nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem.” The company is already selling the vehicle than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

