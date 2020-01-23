Ujjivan SFB rallies 4 pc on two-fold growth in Q3 profit

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday rallied 4 per cent on the back of a two-fold growth in the lender's Q3 profit. On the BSE, the stock traded between a low of Rs 52.35 and a high of Rs 54.20. It closed the day 4.38 per cent higher at Rs 53.60.

On the NSE, the stock touched a high of Rs 54.20 and a low of Rs 52. It settled with a gain of 4.48 per cent at Rs 53.65. More than one crore shares were traded on the NSE, while the BSE saw an exchange of 7.31 lakh units.

During the day, increase in volume was more than 3.33 times on the BSE. The small finance lender on Wednesday said its profit doubled to Rs 90 crore in October-December 2019, helped by improvement in operational efficiency, stable margins and cost controls.

In the year-ago period, the lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 45 crore.

