Left Menu
Development News Edition

India may seek renegotiation of LNG price from Qatar: Pradhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:38 IST
India may seek renegotiation of LNG price from Qatar: Pradhan

India may seek to reopen the pricing of its long-term LNG import contract with Qatar to reflect falling rates of the spot or current market, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. "Energy Minister of Qatar is coming for bilateral discussion (to India) at the end of the month. We will discuss all the aspects," Pradhan told reporters here.

He was asked if the government is looking at renegotiating liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts in view of the fall in prices of the fuel available in spot or current market. India imports 8.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Qatar under two long-term contracts and has tied up 5.8 million tonnes a year supplies from the US. It also has a 2.5 million tonnes import contract with Gazprom of Russia and a 1.44 million tonnes deal with the Gorgon project of Australia.

While long-term LNG from Qatar comes for USD 8.5-9 per million British thermal unit, the same gas is available in the spot market for less than half the price. Refusing to be drawn into giving a direct reply on renegotiating the contract with Qatar, Pradhan said India is in discussions with Qatar for importing more LNG to meet the country's rising energy needs.

India has in the past used its status as Asia's third-largest LNG buyer to renegotiate deals with Qatar, Australia, and Russia. In 2015, it renegotiated the price of the long-term deal to import 7.5 million tonnes per year of LNG from Qatar, helping in saving Rs 8,000 crore. In 2017, it got ExxonMobil Corp to lower the price of Gorgon LNG and a year later convinced Gazprom to lower rates also.

Sources, however, said the price of LNG from these contracts was still significantly higher than spot prices and if the trend continues, users may seek a review. Prabhat Singh, managing director of Petronet LNG Ltd, the firm which has long-term LNG import contracts with Qatar and Australia, had on August 7, 2019, stated that price sensitivities of consumers will have to be respected.

Earlier, speaking at an industry event, Pradhan said as much as Rs 4 lakh crore is likely to be invested in the natural gas sector in the country to boost usage of the environment-friendly fuel. This investment will be in the expansion of city gas network, laying pipelines, setting up LNG import facilities and natural gas exploration, he said.

LNG import terminal capacity in the country is likely to grow from 38.8 million tonnes per annum presently to 52.5 million tonnes in the next 3-4 years with new facilities coming up at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Dhamra in Odisha, Jaigarh in Maharashtra and Chhara and Jafrabad terminals in Gujarat. Also, 14,788 km of pipeline is being added to the existing 16,788-km network to take the fuel to all corners of the country, he said adding that the city gas distribution network is being expanded to over 400 districts.

The investment will help raise the share of natural gas in the country's overall energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from the current 6.2 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 2330 NADAL MAKES SMOOTH PROGRESSTop seed Rafa Nadal, chasing his first Australian Open title since 2009, powered...

GDR manipulation: Sebi levies Rs 10.7 cr fine on Jindal Cotex, 3 officials

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped a total fine of Rs 10.7 crore on Jindal Cotex and its three officials in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts GDR. Managing director of the firm Sandeep Jindal...

Actress Annabella Sciorra expected to testify in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra is likely to take the stand in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial on Thursday as prosecutors try to prove that the former Hollywood producer was a serial predator who sexually assaulted young women.Weinstein, 67...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears sap stocks; ECB gets ready for rethink

World shares fell on Thursday, led by the biggest tumble in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as concern mounted about a new coronavirus outbreak in China.With millions of Chinese preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year, the pote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020