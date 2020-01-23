She Capital targets Rs 200 cr fund corpus in 18 months

Venture capital firm She Capital on Thursday said it expects a corpus of Rs 200 crore in the next 18 months and has made 50 per cent of the total committed investment operational to support women-led and women-focussed businesses. The company claims to have received commitment of Rs 100 crore from partners to invest in women-focussed ventures.

"There is big unmet need. Almost half of our population is women who have spending power. There are women leading in snack segment. We have unexplored area of ayurveda where women are doing a lot. Our fund will support them," She Capital founding partner Anisha Singh told PTI. She Capital will only facilitate pre-series and series A fund in the range of Rs 15 to 60 crore to women-led or women-focussed business ventures.

"For every dollar raised, women-run start-ups generated 78 cents in revenue, compared to 31 cents for men. By that measure, if investors had put the same amount of capital into women-run companies as they did into the ones run by guys, they would have helped generate an additional USD 85 million in revenue," Singh said. Singh, who is also co-founder and former CEO of e-commerce firm MyDala, said the company will even fund ventures that are led by men but focus on products for women.

"We will also provide mentorship to the ventures," Singh said.

