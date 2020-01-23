Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zensar Q3 net profit down over 32 pc to Rs 39.5 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:11 IST
Zensar Q3 net profit down over 32 pc to Rs 39.5 cr

Zensar Technologies on Thursday posted a 32.6 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 39.5 crore for the December 2019 quarter. It had posted a profit of Rs 58.6 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement.

Its revenue, however, was at Rs 1,020.6 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,022 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it added. In dollar terms, the net profit declined 31.7 per cent to USD 5.6 million, while revenue grew 1.1 per cent to USD 143.3 million in the reported quarter as against the year-ago period.

Digital revenues accounted for 54.1 per cent of the quarter's revenue. "A combination of furloughs, project-specific customer ramp-downs and continued softness in the retail vertical resulted in a soft quarter. However, our digital business across our cloud and infrastructure and applications continued its growth momentum, registering a growth of 20.2 per cent year-on-year," Zensar Technologies CEO and MD Sandeep Kishore said.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. "Our focus on improving operating cashflows continues to show positive results. Rigour on invoicing and collections has ensured an increase in our net cash position by USD 33.4 million quarter-on-quarter and a reduction in the DSO (days sales outstanding) by 9 days q-o-q," Zensar Technologies Chief Financial Officer Navneet Khandelwal said.

The company's total headcount stood at 9,951, while attrition was at 16 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 0050 SVITOLINA STROLLS INTO ROUND THREEFifth seed Elina Svitolina racked up 31 winners on her way to a comfortab...

Present wave of peaceful protests in country will help deepen India's democratic roots: Pranab

Democracy thrives on listening, arguing and even dissent, former president Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday, adding the present wave of largely peaceful protests that have gripped the country will once again help deepening Indias democrati...

Pence calls for global leaders to confront Iran

US Vice President Mike Pence has calling on world leaders to confront Iran. Addressing the World Holocaust Forum, Pence told fellow participants on Thursday to confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism around the world.In that same...

Сomedian who joked about church leaves Russia, fearing police probe

A popular stand-up comedian has temporarily left Russia for security reasons after police opened an investigation into one of his performances in which he cracked crude jokes about Jesus and the Orthodox Church, his lawyer said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020