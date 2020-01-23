Left Menu
Piaggio upgrades three-wheeler range to new emission norms

  • Pune
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:30 IST
Italian auto maker Piaggio Vehicles’ Indian arm on Thursday announced upgrading its entire three-wheeler range to new emission standards. While the upgraded diesel passenger three-wheeler will cost Rs 2.69 lakh, diesel cargo 3W will be tagged at Rs 2.64 lakh and CNG 3W at Rs 1.91 lakh.

With this, the company has become the first three-wheeler maker in the country to have upgraded its entire range to BSVI, it said. The diesel range boasts of a completely new power pack with a 599 CC engine along with a 5-speed gear box and new aluminium clutch, Saju E S Nair, Piaggio Vehicles India Executive vice president for commercial business said at an event.

While the upgraded cargo range comes with a larger cabin, the passenger range comes with new safety doors for commuters. The alternate fuel range has been fitted with one of the most refined drive-trains available in the industry with a 230CC 3-valve hi-tech engine, he said in a presentation.

"The new BS VI performance range reinforces the company's leadership in innovation and technology for providing solutions for last mile transportation. The 'Power Max' diesel range will enable our customers to earn more through better load carrying capability, faster turnaround time and improved maintenance intervals significantly reduce the cost for the customer," he said. Similarly, the 'smart' alternative fuel range is a benchmark for superior pickup, NVH and urban driveability, he added.

The company also announced a price increase of Rs 45,000 and alternative fuel range by Rs 15,000 over the BSIV products. With this showcase, Piaggio has one of the largest products range in the last mile mobility in India for both cargo and passenger carrying applications.

"We are delighted to be the first 3-wheeler manufacturer in India to be completely BSVI ready with our entire range of products. We had started our preparations for BSVI norms well ahead of time and therefore today we are well placed for the transition from BSIV to BSVI," Piaggio India Managing Director and CEO Diegio Graffi said.

