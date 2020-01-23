Karnataka Milk Federation targets Rs 25,000 cr sales in 5 years

Karnataka Milk Federation on Thursday said it is aiming to invest Rs 100 crore per annum over the next five years to take its sales to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 15,000 crore in 2018-19. The investments will be made in Karnataka and outside in both greenfield and brownfield expansion activities, an official statement said.

French company Sodexo on Thursday announced the elevation of its chief financial officer Rohit Bahety as the country president. The move was necessitated following the resignation of Rishi Gour, the company said in a statement.

Shoe maker Bata's performance brand Power has launched a new collection aimed at the growing fitness market. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana launched the line in the financial capital.

