New industrial unit approval to be given within 1 week: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterKamal Nath on Sunday said his government was planning a newlaw under which permissions to set up an industrial unit willbe given in one week

He was speaking at a Republic Day function in theJawaharlal Nehru Stadium here

"We are going to bring a new law shortly under whichinvestors will get requisite permission to set up their unitsin a week's time. If permissions are not given in one week, itwill be deemed that they have been given," he said.

