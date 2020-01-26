Left Menu
Development News Edition

CalTel to monetise assets to stay afloat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 22:04 IST
CalTel to monetise assets to stay afloat

Calcutta Telephones, a part of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has finalised its plan to monetise the real estate assets of the company in the first phase as part of the revival scheme of the state-run telecom operator, an official said. The subsidiary of BSNL, which provides telecom services in the city and adjoining areas, has decided to lease out a part of its headquarters, 'Telephone Bhawan'.

"We have decided to lease out assets in 18 different telephone exchange locations and sell off two land parcels as a part of the plan to monetise assets." Calcutta Telephones CGM Biswajit Paul said. An approval for the first phase of monetising assets has been received, he said.

Real estate consulting firm Knight Frank's regional head Swapan Dutta said, "Calcutta Telephones had sent a long list of its premises in various locations for leasing." Besides 'Telephone Bhavan', the company will lease out part of telephone exchanges where it has huge space in locations like Behala, Alipur, Burrabazaar, Jadavpur Ranikuthi and Salt Lake, the company official said. The company will lease out the 45,000 sq ft ground floor of the 'Telephone Bhavan', situated in Dalhousie Square of the eastern metropolis, except a sales counter, he said.

The nine-storey building having a total 1.5 lakh sq ft space was built in 1954, he said. About 8,000 sq ft will be let out in the annex- building, he said.

Dutta said Calcutta Telephones can expect a lease rent of about Rs 75 per sq ft at Salt Lake area while the same will be lower in other locations. But, CalTel was seeking over Rs 284 per sq feet at Telephone Bhawan, sources said.

In October last year, the government had approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years. BSNL has submitted details of 14 properties worth Rs 20,160 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) as part of the telecom corporations' ambitious asset monetisation plans..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020