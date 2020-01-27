JPVL appoints R K Porwal as Chief Financial Officer

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) on Monday said it has appointed R K Porwal as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Porwal is a chartered accountant besides holding masters' degree in commerce and LLB. He has over 32 years of post-qualification experience in finance, accounts, taxation, auditing, contract management.

"The board has approved the appointment of R K Porwal as Chief Financial Officer... with effect from January 27, 2020, based on the assessment of the nomination and remuneration committee and recommendation and approval of the audit committee of the company," a BSE filing said.

