Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangaloreans Indulged in Authentic World Cuisines at Stonehill International School’s Food Festival

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:24 IST
Bangaloreans Indulged in Authentic World Cuisines at Stonehill International School’s Food Festival

Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

On Saturday, 25th January, the Stonehill International School community, munched their way around the world, at the annual PTA International Food Festival (IFF). Stonehill parents from more than 25 countries, dished out authentic food, creating a smorgasbord of global flavors, while facilitating cultural exchange.

The pop-up food stalls, served up the whole hog; from the nutritional and healthy, to the scrumptious and indulgent. Parents and children rolled up their sleeves and enjoyed a host of mouth watering exotic delectables, from Brazilian Risoles and Pasteis de Carne, German Goulash, French Croque Monsieur, Japanese Octopus Takoyaki, Korean Kimchi pancakes, to Pork Adobo from Philippines, Chilean Empanada, and that’s just for starters.

Amongst the visiting dignitaries were Mr. Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General of Japan, and Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel. Visitors relished flavourful cuisines, from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Denmark, USA, France, UK, Brazil, Sweden, India, Germany, Poland and Italy, to name a few.

The event began with the customary parade of the various nations. There were singing and dancing performances by the children and parents. There was a keyboard recital and the Boy Band rocked their way threw a fabulous show. The afternoon ended with a mellow Veena performance.

Proceeds generated by the IFF were donated to the three charitable organizations supported by the Stonehill PTA – The Stonehill Government School, Morningstar Ashram and IKSHA Foundation.

About Stonehill International School:

Spread over 34 acres, nestled 20 minutes away from the Bangalore airport, the Stonehill campus is spacious, purpose-built, safe and highly conducive to learning. The international school is fully accredited by CIS/NEASC and the Australian Boarding Schools Association. Students from age three through secondary school, reside on the state-of-the-art campus that features extensive sports fields and facilities, swimming pool, an equestrian centre, boarding houses, a dedicated STEM Block and an Arts Centre, two libraries, and a cafeteria.

Stonehill offers education in a warm and friendly small school environment, where each student’s quest for individual excellence is a priority. The students and teachers at Stonehill come from India as well as over 35 different countries spanning the globe.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Bolton manuscript puts Republicans under pressure in Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...

Sri Lanka confirms 1st case of new virus, a Chinese tourist

Colombo, Jan 27 AP Sri Lankan health authorities on Monday said the country has its first confirmed case of of a person infected with the new virus from China. The patient is a Chinese woman in her 40s who arrived in Sri Lanka last week as ...

Ukraine authorities warn against non-essential travel to China's Hubei province

Ukrainian authorities on Monday warned citizens against non-essential travel to the Hubei Province of China where the coronavirus outbreak began.In a statement, Ukraine also advised citizens traveling to China to take precautions, including...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020