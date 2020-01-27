Bangaloreans Indulged in Authentic World Cuisines at Stonehill International School’s Food Festival

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

On Saturday, 25th January, the Stonehill International School community, munched their way around the world, at the annual PTA International Food Festival (IFF). Stonehill parents from more than 25 countries, dished out authentic food, creating a smorgasbord of global flavors, while facilitating cultural exchange.

The pop-up food stalls, served up the whole hog; from the nutritional and healthy, to the scrumptious and indulgent. Parents and children rolled up their sleeves and enjoyed a host of mouth watering exotic delectables, from Brazilian Risoles and Pasteis de Carne, German Goulash, French Croque Monsieur, Japanese Octopus Takoyaki, Korean Kimchi pancakes, to Pork Adobo from Philippines, Chilean Empanada, and that’s just for starters.

Amongst the visiting dignitaries were Mr. Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General of Japan, and Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel. Visitors relished flavourful cuisines, from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Denmark, USA, France, UK, Brazil, Sweden, India, Germany, Poland and Italy, to name a few.

The event began with the customary parade of the various nations. There were singing and dancing performances by the children and parents. There was a keyboard recital and the Boy Band rocked their way threw a fabulous show. The afternoon ended with a mellow Veena performance.

Proceeds generated by the IFF were donated to the three charitable organizations supported by the Stonehill PTA – The Stonehill Government School, Morningstar Ashram and IKSHA Foundation.

About Stonehill International School:

Spread over 34 acres, nestled 20 minutes away from the Bangalore airport, the Stonehill campus is spacious, purpose-built, safe and highly conducive to learning. The international school is fully accredited by CIS/NEASC and the Australian Boarding Schools Association. Students from age three through secondary school, reside on the state-of-the-art campus that features extensive sports fields and facilities, swimming pool, an equestrian centre, boarding houses, a dedicated STEM Block and an Arts Centre, two libraries, and a cafeteria.

Stonehill offers education in a warm and friendly small school environment, where each student’s quest for individual excellence is a priority. The students and teachers at Stonehill come from India as well as over 35 different countries spanning the globe.

