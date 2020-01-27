EU's Barnier says still risk of Brexit cliff edge at end of 2020
Businesses still face the risk of a cliff-edge Brexit at the end of the year given the short time available to negotiate a future trading relationship between Britain and the European Union, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.
"This negotiation is not usual because, at the end of this year, the UK is leaving the single market, it is its choice, it is leaving the customs union," Michel Barnier told a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
"If we have no agreement, it will not be business as usual and the status quo, we have to face the risk of a cliff edge, in particular for trade."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brexit
- Britain
- Leo Varadkar
- EU
- Michel Barnier
ALSO READ
Equality at work 'decades away' in Britain as men dominate top jobs
UPDATE 1-Britain's royal showdown: queen hosts Meghan-Harry crisis talks
World News Roundup: Niger's deadliest attacks; Britain's royal showdown and more
Britain's 'most prolific rapist' case triggers LGBT+ raids in Indonesian city
Britain summons Iranian ambassador over Tehran envoy arrest