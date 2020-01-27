Left Menu
Odisha ready to deal with possible Novel Corona Virus cases

The Odisha government on Monday said elaborate arrangements have been made at state-run hospitals to deal with possible Novel Corona Virus (nCoV) cases. Besides, preparations have also been made at both the airports in the state to screen passengers coming from Malayasia and showing similar symptoms nCoV infection, they said.

"The state is ready to deal with any eventuality. Though we have no border with Nepal where one case has been confirmed, we have four flights a week to Kuala Lumpur and three nCoV cases have been detected there," Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Secretary N B Dhal said.

"Our air link with Malaysia is the lone vulnerability to the nCoV," Dhal said. Dhal, during a video conference with the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day, sought to include Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the list of nCoV screening facilities.

"The Centre has agreed and directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite the process of screening at BPIA," Dhal said, adding that currently, the screening is being carried out by the doctors of the Capital Hospital. Asking people not to panic over the spread of the disease, Dhal said that the state government has already set up isolation wards in four hospitals such as AIIMS and Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, VIMSAR in Burla and District Headquarters Hospital in Jharsuguda.

Dhal said that apart from alerting the authorities of Paradip Port and Railways, the state government has also asked the star hotels to ensure that the travelers from China should give self-declaration in regard to the nCoV. The health department has also issued toll-free numbers - 06742390466 and 9439994857 for providing information to people regarding the nCoV, which has so far killed about 80 people and affected 2,000 persons in 15 different countries.

The department has also set up a control room to manage queries from people, an official said. On Saturday, the Odisha government had issued an advisory with precautionary measures to be followed in case of detection of the fatal viral disease.

All travelers who visited China, particularly through Wuhan city in Hubei province of China during last 14 days, have been told to undergo screening at a special health checkup centre set up at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here and Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSS) Airport at Jharsuguda, a senior official said. The travelers having acute onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath are also suggested to opt for screening, the official said, adding that for other travelers having no such symptoms after arrival but visited the affected city, are informed that if they develop the symptoms within 28 days should report to the nearest hospital.

A cabin has been designated at the arrival hall of the airport to function as 'screening centre'. The district hospital authorities will manage the screening centre, he added.

The Director of VSS airport, Sudesh Kumar Chauhan, said that Spicejet and Alliance Air, which are operating flights to and fro Jharsuguda airport, have been asked to follow the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviationas well, the airport director said..

