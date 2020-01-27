Left Menu
Spark Minda strengthens its senior leadership team to accelerate growth, enhance customer delight

Spark Minda, the leading auto ancillary manufacturer announces the joining of Neeraj Mahajan as Group President - Marketing and Arvind Chandra as the CEO - Business Vertical 1 (Mechatronics).

L to R: Neeraj Mahajan, Group President - Marketing, Arvind Chandra, CEO - Business Vertical 1 (Mechatronics). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spark Minda, the leading auto ancillary manufacturer announces the joining of Neeraj Mahajan as Group President - Marketing and Arvind Chandra as the CEO - Business Vertical 1 (Mechatronics). "I am very excited to onboard such accomplished business leaders having rich industry experience of 25 to 30 years and strong relationships with eminent Indian & Global customers," said Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, Minda Corporation Limited.

"I am very sure, with their rich experience and customer-centric approach; they will strengthen our relationships and continue to delight our customers with the best of our offerings to be recognized as a leading Innovative System Solution provider," Minda added. He further said, "We have enhanced our focus on operational excellence, customer centricity and speedy market responsiveness."

The Spark Minda senior leadership team is now geared up to enhance the trust, faith and confidence of our stakeholders. They will continue to create new benchmarks, innovative and technologically advanced products and be the supplier of choice in the auto industry. The state-of-the-art innovation center, Spark Minda Technical Center (SMIT) located in Pune, India is committed to facilitate OEMs in improving their technology offerings to improve the final quality of their products, to meet the growing aspirations of consumers and regulatory challenges.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

