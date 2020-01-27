Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Italian yield sinks after Salvini election failure, Greek yield plunges

The Italian 10-year yield fell to a three-month low on Monday after right-wing leader Matteo Salvini failed in his bid to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, bringing relief to the national government. The Greek 10-year government bond yield declined to its lowest since Oct. 31, when it hit a record low, as investors rushed to buy Greek debt in the aftermath of Fitch Ratings upgrading Greece's credit rating on Friday to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

The credit rating agency said that Greece's economic growth and fiscal prudence were leading to government debt remaining at sustainable levels. Greece appointed banks for a new 15-year bond issue after its credit rating was upgraded by one of the three main rating agencies.

The yield on the safe-haven German Bund also fell to its lowest in two months on the back of growing concern that China's coronavirus is more of a threat than anticipated. So far, the virus has killed 81 people in China, which accounts for 98% of the cases worldwide.

"The spreading 'coronary angst' leaves scope for the safety bid to extend," said Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank. In Italy, Salvini had campaigned relentlessly for Sunday's regional election in Emilia-Romagna since the start of the year, seeking a shock victory that he hoped would bring down the national coalition government.

The 10-year yield in Italy sunk to 1.039%, its lowest since Nov. 1, and was last down 19 basis points (bps) on the day. The 10-year Greek government bond yield was down 13 bps at 1.188%, having fallen to a three-month low of 1.176%.

Commerzbank's Guntermann said Greek yields could go lower on the back of growing speculation that Greece's credit rating will continue to improve and converge towards the level of Italian yields and possibly even towards an investment-grade level, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy Greek debt. On Friday, Greece's debt agency PDMA said the country would sell 375 million euros ($416.03 million) of six-month treasury bills on Jan. 29 to refinance maturing debt.

The benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 4 bps at -0.37%, having slipped to -0.375%, its lowest since Nov. 28. The spread between German and Italian 10-year government bond yield shrank to its tightest since Oct. 28.

"The spread between Italian bonds and German Bunds could narrow a bit as we wait for the next political developments. In the near-term, we remain constructive in terms of investing in Italy," Franklin Templeton told clients. Yields across other European nations also fell by around 4 bps. The 10-year French and Dutch government bond yield both touched three-month lows and so did Belgium and Spanish ones.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

