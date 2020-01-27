Left Menu
Systech Deploys First Serialization Lines for Takeda Pharmaceutical International AG to Meet New Russian Regulations

  27-01-2020
Systech, the global technology leader in brand protection and digital product authentication, announced today it has successfully upgraded serialization lines for Takeda to meet new Russian serialization regulations. October 1, 2019 was the first deadline for the pharma labeling system (cryptographic serialization and tracing system) of the Russian Federation. Packages of drugs targeting high-cost nosology group 7 products were required to be serialized according to these Russia-specific technical guidelines. In accordance with the new Russian regulations, it was mandatory that some of Takeda's serialization lines comply by the October 1 deadline.

One key challenge around the Russian serialization regulations is the new medicinal products labeling requirements stipulating the use of cryptographic coding. This dramatically changed the technical requirements for the printing of identifiers and configuration of Takeda's serialization information system. These changes also required a review of all packaging line vision and printing equipment to ensure they could print and verify barcodes with the new crypto code data matrix. This was achieved within a relatively short period of time due to Takeda's strong focus on printer and vision equipment standardization.

Takeda is a longstanding client and worked closely with Systech to upgrade its serialization lines in order to meet the October 1 deadline. Takeda has a total of 25 Systech serialization lines in five countries that are impacted by this new regulation.

"This was an aggressive schedule for Systech to meet and we started working with Takeda early in 2019 to assess needs for each line," said David DeJean, senior vice president of product management and strategy at Systech. "We hit many speed bumps along the way, but Takeda is now a clear frontrunner in producing the first commercial crypto code batches and having them reported throughout the complete supply chain to the Russian governmental database (CRPT)."

"It's a testament to Systech's global reach and serialization expertise to get such a large number of globally dispersed serialization lines upgraded and in production within this period of time," commented Michael Ritter, serialization and digital enabling lead at Takeda.

About Systech

Systech provides digital product authentication and traceability solutions to combat counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Built on decades of experience as the pioneer in pharmaceutical serialization, our comprehensive brand protection suite delivers real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality needed to fight supply chain threats. Global brands across industries rely on us to keep their products authentic, safe and connected—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands. Together we are revolutionizing brand protection! For more information, visit https://www.systechone.com.

Media Contact:
Jefferson Barr, VP Marketing
+1 609-235-8446
Jefferson.barr@systechone.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461585/Systech_Logo.jpg

