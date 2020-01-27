Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel coronavirus: Thermal sensors set up at Amritsar airport to screen passengers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:45 IST
Novel coronavirus: Thermal sensors set up at Amritsar airport to screen passengers

Thermal sensors have been installed at Amritsar international airport to screen passengers for deadly novel coronavirus, the Punjab government said on Monday. The government will also set up a screening facility at Mohali international airport on Tuesday, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, adding no case has been detected so far.

Thermal screening is already being done at airports in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi. The state health department also found no symptoms of infection among the four passengers, three at Amritsar airport and one at Mohali airport, who travelled to China recently, the minister said.

"There were only four people who had travel history to China. All of them have been found asymptomatic by the department of health," he said. He said people who travelled to China in the last 28 days can report to their nearest district hospital for any assistance.

Officials at both the airports have been asked to display advisory for passengers to self-report their illness. The minister reviewed the preparedness of the state in terms of logistics, isolation wards and ventilator status and advised people not to panic.

Singh said the state Health Department was fully aware of the situation and had made adequate arrangements to deal with any emergent cases. "The state and district cells have been activated for early response and daily situation is being monitored by authorities and appropriate actions are being taken," he said.

As on January 26, 29,707 passengers from 137 flights have been screened for novel coronovirus (nCoV) infection symptoms and no case has so far been detected in India. Novel coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has so far killed 80 people and affected 2,744 in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

It has emerged from a seafood and animal market in China's Wuhan, and is suspected to have spread to as far as the United States. According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US military confirms E-11a airplane crash in Afghanistan

The U.S. military confirmed on Monday a crash by an E-11A military aircraft in Afghanistans Ghazni province but, despite claims by Taliban insurgents that they shot it down, said there were no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire....

Underwater bombs damage Syria's offshore oil facilities

Damascus, Jan 27 AP Bombs planted underwater off Syrias coast exploded on Monday, damaging oil facilities used to pump oil into one of Syrias two petroleum refineries, state media and the oil minister said. No one claimed responsibility for...

UPDATE 4-Amid Palestinian doubts, Trump to share Mideast peace plan with Israelis

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will announce his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday and that he believes Palestinians will eventually go along with it despite their refusal to engage on the subject.Sitting dow...

UPDATE 1-Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

The wife of Canadas first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has tested positive for it at an Ontario laboratory, and 19 other suspected cases in Canada are under investigation, public health officials said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020