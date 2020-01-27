World Bank, Uzbekistan sign agreement for modernizing civil aviation sector

The Government of Uzbekistan and the World Bank have signed an advisory services agreement for modernizing the country's civil aviation sector. This is the second such agreement, following-up on a previously signed agreement which was completed in August 2019.

As part of this new agreement, the World Bank will help the authorities with the preparation of a National Aviation Policy and development strategies for various segments of the aviation sector, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan Airways JSC, Uzbekistan Airports JSC, and other relevant state agencies and ministries.

"A safe, reliable and efficient aviation sector is a critical enabler for Uzbekistan's trade, business and tourism development," said Hideki Mori, World Bank Country Manager. "We are very excited about this partnership because it will boost the country's growth and development."

The World Bank has scaled up its financial and technical support to Uzbekistan since the country started its ambitious reforms in 2017. Its investment portfolio in the country currently consists of 21 projects totaling $3.5 billion. These projects provide support in key areas such as macroeconomic policies, agriculture, health, education, water supply and sanitation, energy, transport, social protection, and urban and rural development.

