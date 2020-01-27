Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank, Uzbekistan sign agreement for modernizing civil aviation sector

“A safe, reliable and efficient aviation sector is a critical enabler for Uzbekistan’s trade, business and tourism development,” said Hideki Mori, World Bank Country Manager.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Tashkent
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:34 IST
World Bank, Uzbekistan sign agreement for modernizing civil aviation sector
The World Bank has scaled up its financial and technical support to Uzbekistan since the country started its ambitious reforms in 2017. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Uzbekistan and the World Bank have signed an advisory services agreement for modernizing the country's civil aviation sector. This is the second such agreement, following-up on a previously signed agreement which was completed in August 2019.

As part of this new agreement, the World Bank will help the authorities with the preparation of a National Aviation Policy and development strategies for various segments of the aviation sector, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan Airways JSC, Uzbekistan Airports JSC, and other relevant state agencies and ministries.

"A safe, reliable and efficient aviation sector is a critical enabler for Uzbekistan's trade, business and tourism development," said Hideki Mori, World Bank Country Manager. "We are very excited about this partnership because it will boost the country's growth and development."

The World Bank has scaled up its financial and technical support to Uzbekistan since the country started its ambitious reforms in 2017. Its investment portfolio in the country currently consists of 21 projects totaling $3.5 billion. These projects provide support in key areas such as macroeconomic policies, agriculture, health, education, water supply and sanitation, energy, transport, social protection, and urban and rural development.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The number of participating foreign companies in Indias mega defence exhi...

UPDATE 1-Focus on Avenatti, U.S. judge says, as Trump critic's Nike extortion trial begins

The judge overseeing Michael Avenattis extortion trial said the case should not focus on Nike Incs alleged corruption or devolve into celebrity name-dropping, as jury selection began for the case against the lawyer and critic of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Cricket-Series victory in South Africa a template for Ashes-Root

The series win over South Africa had given England a template for the next Ashes series, captain Joe Root said after another emphatic test win on Monday.Englands team, with a mix of experience and promising youngsters, beat South Africa by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020