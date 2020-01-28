Left Menu
CIL gets green nod for 17 mining projects: Coal Minister

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:55 IST
State-owned Coal India (CIL) has received green clearances for 17 mining projects, a move that will enable the world's largest coal miner to achieve one-billion-tonne production target, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has said. In a tweet the minister said: "For making PM @NarendraModi Ji's vision of 24x7 'Power for All' a reality, @CoalMinistry in co-ordination with @moefcc has got the environment clearances to 17 new and existing coal projects and 3 washeries of @CoalIndiaHQ..."

"These clearances will add 150 million tonnes of coal in @CoalIndiaHQ kitty in next five years and increase its washing capacity by 25 MTPA enabling the company to achieve 1 billion tonnes of coal production by FY23-24," he tweeted. The state-owned company will produce 750 million tonnes of coal in the next financial year, the coal ministry had earlier said.

CIL will further produce one billion tonnes of coal by FY2024, it had said. The PSU is currently given the target of producing 660 million tonnes of coal amounting to 82 per cent of the country's coal output.

In its annual report 2018-19, the company had said 54 of its coal mining projects were facing delays due to various reasons such as contractual issues and delay in green clearances among others. "A total of 120 coal projects costing Rs 20 crore and above are in different stages of implementation. Out of which 66 projects are on schedule and 54 projects are delayed," Coal India had said.

The major reasons for delay in implementation of these projects are delays in obtaining environment clearance, forest clearance, possessions of land and issues related to resettlement and rehabilitation, contractual issues and evacuation facilities among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

