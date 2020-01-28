Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Indian-Americans among 8 jailed for call centre fraud worth over USD 3 mn in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:50 IST
Three Indian-Americans among 8 jailed for call centre fraud worth over USD 3 mn in US
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Three Indian-Americans are among eight people sentenced by a US court for their roles in a sophisticated India-based call center fraud scheme that defrauded thousands of Americans, resulting in over USD 3.7 million in losses. Mohamed Kazim Momin, 33, Mohmed Sozab Momin, 23 and Palak Kumar Patel, 30, all residents of the US state of Georgia, were sentenced on Monday along with five others.

Their sentences ranged from six months to four years and nine months in prison. US Attorney Byung J "BJay" Pak said that according to the charges and other information presented in the court, these defendants were involved in a sophisticated scheme organized by co-conspirators in India, including a network of call centers in Ahmedabad.

Using information obtained from data brokers and other sources, call center operators called potential victims while impersonating officials from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or individuals offering fictitious payday loans, federal prosecutors said. The call center operators would then threaten potential victims with arrest, imprisonment, or fines if they did not pay taxes or penalties to the government.

"IRS and payday loan phone schemes seek to profit by exploiting United States citizens, including the elderly and most vulnerable members of our community," said US Attorney Pak. The US will prosecute companies and individuals in India and in this country who choose to steal from vulnerable victims, he said.

These eight people were charged along with five Indian call centers and seven Indians in a 27-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in September 2018. The government is seeking the extradition of Indian nationals. "If the victims agreed to pay, the call centers would immediately turn to a network of US-based co-conspirators to liquidate and launder the extorted funds by purchasing prepaid debit cards or through wire transfers, including through MoneyGram and Western Union, to the attention of fictitious names and US-based defendants and their co-conspirators," said the Department of Justice.

The case was investigated by the US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump team brushes past Bolton, attacks impeachment case

Washington, Jan 28 AP President Donald Trumps legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in a new book that could undercut a key defense argument at his Senate t...

Delhi polls: EC issues show cause notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for alleged provocative remarks, say officials.

Delhi polls EC issues show cause notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for alleged provocative remarks, say officials....

7 killed in bus-autorickshaw crash; both vehicles fall in well

At least seven people were killed when a speeding state transport ST bus collided with an auto -rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtras Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. More than 20 others suffered inju...

Gajendra Shekhawat inaugurates Jal Shakti Abhiyan review and workshop

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the Jal Shakti Abhiyan JSA national review and workshop here today. The workshop also included a special interaction with Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020