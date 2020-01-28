Ed-tech startup WizKlub raises Rs 7 cr in seed round Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI): Education technology startup WizKlub has raised a seed round of funding of Rs seven crore led by Incubate Fund India with participation from Insitor Impact Asia Fund. This round brings the total funds raised by the company to Rs nine crore so far, it said in a statement.

The company, founded in February 2018 by serial entrepreneur Amit Bansal, plans to use the fresh capital for product and market expansion. "Supplemental education beyond curriculum is the greatest need in the Indian education system today and we are addressing this area with our research-based learning programmes", Bansal said..

