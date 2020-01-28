Maruti Q3 net up 4.13 pc at Rs 1,587.4 cr

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported 4.13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,587.4 crore for December quarter 2019-20. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,524.5 crore for the year-ago period, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 20,721.8 crore as against Rs 19,680.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, up 5.29 per cent, it added. The company sold a total of 4,37,361 vehicles during the quarter, up 2 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,13,698 units, a growth of 2 per cent from the year-ago period. Exports were at 23,663 units, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

