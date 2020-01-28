Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India output in January rises 10.7 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:26 IST
Coal India output in January rises 10.7 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Coal India on Tuesday said it has registered a double-digit production growth of 10.7 percent in January. The company as a whole has been averaging close to 2 MT per day coal output during the month, it said in a BSE filing.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) clocked double-digit growth of 10.7 percent in coal production for the month of January 2020, till 27th (January)," it said. "CIL's production at 54.17 MT till January 27, was ahead by 5.23 MT in absolute terms on a like-to-like comparison of last year, registering a growth of 10.7 percent, the first double-digit growth so far during the current fiscal," the filing said.

A company official said the production spurt came largely on the back of production in Mahanadi Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) adding "by the end of January, production is likely to be up by another 8 MT." Mahanadi Coalfields surged ahead with 21.5 percent production growth, as of the referred date, followed by SECL with 14.4 percent.

These are two of the largest producing subsidiaries of CIL, which together contribute close to half of CIL's total coal output. Much to the relief of the company, Dipka opencast mine of SECL, the third-largest coal-producing mine of CIL, came back strongly in record time reaching one lakh tonne per day production.

Dipka's lower benches were flooded when a non-seasonal river broke the embankment and flooded the mine on September 29, 2019, it said. "Coal offtake at 48.07 MT, as of 27th January 2020, registered a growth of 6.2 percent compared to the same date last January...," it said.

There is no shortage of coal in power plants, with a total of 65.66 MT currently available in the system, of which stock at CIL's pitheads is 31.41 MT. Thermal power plants were adequately stocked with 34.25 MT of coal (as of January 26), sufficient for 19 days consumption, it said.

The current level of coal stock at power plants is 14.89 MT more than that of the year-ago level. In the year-ago period, it was 19.36 MT. "Better management of supply logistics ensured that coal stock at various power stations was maintained throughout the year and the number of critical power plants never touched double-digit during 2019-20 as per CEA," the official said.

After almost three years, the number of NTPC plants and NTPC/JVS having supercritical stock was down to zero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group....

SC allows govt to bring African cheetah to India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the government to introduce the African cheetah to suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions. Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost exti...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Man vs Wild Eds adding details ChennaiBengaluru Jan 28 PTI After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Gryl...

Five banks willing to invest Rs 2.5 lakh cr in highway projs: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said five banks are willing to provide Rs 2.5 lakh crore for highway projects, and stressed on the need for insurance of infrastructure projects. The road transport minister also said the government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020