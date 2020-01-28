Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel Africa Q3 net profit slumps nearly 21 per cent

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:52 IST
Airtel Africa Q3 net profit slumps nearly 21 per cent

Bharti Airtel's Africa unit, Airtel Africa, on Tuesday posted about 21 per cent fall in net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 at USD 103 million (around Rs 735 crore). Airtel Africa said that the group's parent company has raised USD 3 billion in capital through a mix of of qualified institutional equity placement and convertible bond offerings.

The firm also said that these activities have "reduced the level of uncertainty about the ability of the group's intermediate parent company to comply" with the recent Supreme Court judgement on statutory dues. "As a result, the directors have concluded that the previously highlighted material uncertainty around the group’s ability to continue as a going concern no longer exists and that the group has adequate committed and non-committed facilities to operate as a going concern," it added.

Airtel Africa's net profit for quarter ended December 2019 was 20.9 per cent lower in constant currency terms at USD 103 million on a year-on-year basis. However, the revenue for the quarter at USD 883 million was 14.2 per cent higher (on constant currency basis) and 12.8 per cent higher (on reported basis), helped by broad-based growth across voice, data and mobile money.

The difference between reported currency and constant currency growth rates is on account of currency movements. "Revenue increased by 9.9 per cent to USD 2,522 million for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, with Q3 FY20 revenue growth increasing to 12.8 per cent," the statement added.

Growth was recorded across all services, with revenue in voice, data and mobile money up by 3.9 per cent, 39 per cent and 40.4 per cent, respectively, in constant currency. Airtel Africa CEO Raghunath Mandava said, "Revenue growth accelerated in Q3 to 14.2 per cent as a result of improved performance in the Rest of Africa, supported by solid results in Nigeria and East Africa. This is now the eighth consecutive quarter that we have delivered double digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion in constant currency."

In its financial review, the company noted that the total tax charge for the period was USD 170 million, as compared to a tax credit of USD 111 million in the same period last year, as a result of higher operating profit and withholding tax on dividends, as Airtel Nigeria - its largest and most profitable market - declared a first dividend. "In addition, the prior year period benefitted from one-off items which included deferred tax recognition in Nigeria of USD 170 million and a reversal of tax provision of USD 55 million," it said.

The results come at a time when, back home, telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. These liabilities arose after the Supreme Court in October last year held that non-core revenues have to be considered for calculating statutory dues. In the case of Bharti Airtel, the liabilities added up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the spectrum usage charge dues (not including the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd, and Tata Teleservices have, meanwhile, jointly filed a modification application in the Supreme Court asking for more time to pay the statutory dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group....

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group....

SC allows govt to bring African cheetah to India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the government to introduce the African cheetah to suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions. Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost exti...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Man vs Wild Eds adding details ChennaiBengaluru Jan 28 PTI After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Gryl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020