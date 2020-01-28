InterGlobe Aviation shares pare early gains, close over 3 pc lower

InterGlobe Aviation stock on Tuesday gave up all its early gains and closed over 3 per cent lower mainly on profit-booking. The scrip which climbed 3.23 per cent to Rs 1,541.20 during the day on the BSE later pared the gains and closed at Rs 1,453.25, down 2.65 per cent.

At the NSE, it fell 3.17 per cent to close at Rs 1,448.30. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 1,541 and a low of Rs 1,443.70. In traded volume terms, 2.42 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 61 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday reported a steep rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 496 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income. The company had a PAT of Rs 185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income climbed to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.