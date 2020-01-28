OnePlus to open 100 Experience Stores across India

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus has partnered with distributors Subham Ventures and DSS Enterprise to strengthen retail footprint across the country. In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it aims to open 100 Experience Stores across 50 cities this year.

DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures currently have 130 and 100 retail stores, respectively, in Tamil Nadu, it said. The partnership with the two distributors would enable the customers to purchase OnePlus devices from the retail outlets.

"Tamil Nadu is a very important market for us... through our partnership with leading distributors DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures, we intend to bring our products even closer to our audience that is primarily based offline," OnePlus India, Head of Modern and General Trade, Siddharth Deshmukh said. The partnership with the distributors aligns the company's strategy to expand offline touchpoints and hope OnePlus community in Tamil Nadu would greatly benefit, he noted.

DSS Enterprise, managing partner, Selvakumar M said, "DSS Enterprise has gained wider outreach in Tamil Nadu and will surely enable technology enthusiasts to experience the premium OnePlus devices at several new stores supported by us." Subham Ventures, managing partner, P Balasubramaniam said it is a remarkable opportunity for Subham Ventures to be an integral part of OnePlus's retail growth plan in Tamil Nadu. "We have relevant patronage in the state, which will enable OnePlus to reach out to its target audience across several districts in the state," he said.

"We are confident that this will be a truly fruitful association..," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.