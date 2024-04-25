OxygenOS 14.0.0.702 rolling out to OnePlus Open

OnePlus has announced the release of OxygenOS 14.0.0.702 update for the OnePlus Open in the India region. This build incorporates several enhancements and the April 2024 Android security patch.

With this update, users can now easily adjust their device's volume directly from the Quick Settings panel. The update also introduces an option to hide the track while drawing the pattern to unlock the device.

Another major highlight of this update is the addition of Master mode to the camera settings, featuring Hasselblad's renowned color tuning for enhanced photography.

Check out the full changelog for OnePlus Open OxygenOS 14.0.0.702 update:

System

You can now adjust the volume in Quick Settings.

Adds a horizontal layout for the Lock screen clock.

You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device.

You can now swipe up to close a mini window.

You can now adjust the size of a floating window by dragging its bottom.

Improves system stability.

Integrates the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Camera

Adds Master mode that features Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos with more natural and vibrant colors.

As always, the update is rolling out incrementally. Initially, a small percentage of users will receive the update starting today, with a broader rollout to commence in the next few days.

For those eager to access the new features immediately, navigate to the Settings menu on your OnePlus device, select 'System', then 'System Updates'.

In parallel, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is receiving the OxygenOS 14.0.0.600 update in India, which brings a couple of communication and camera improvements. Below is the full update changelog shared by OnePlus on the community forums page:

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Communication

Improves the stability of network connections for a better user experience.

Improves the stability of Bluetooth connections.

Camera