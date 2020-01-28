Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriott International signs agreement to open a St. Regis in Egypt

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Waleed Samy Salama, CEO, National Authority for Management & Investment commented, “The National Authority for Management and Investment is pleased to start a relationship with Marriott International.

Marriott International signs agreement to open a St. Regis in Egypt
With the population of greater Cairo expected to double in the next few decades, the government in Egypt announced plans to build the New Administrative Capital.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (Marriott.com) today announced that it has signed an agreement to open a St. Regis in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, just outside of Cairo. In the second quarter of this year, The St. Regis Almasa is expected to occupy an existing luxury hotel at the entrance of the up-and-coming city that is slated to become the administrative and financial hub of Egypt.

"We are delighted to be working with the National Authority for Management & Investment on this exceptional conversion opportunity to bring St. Regis to Egypt's New Administrative Capital," said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International. "This signing further enhances the St. Regis brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa and underscores the tremendous momentum that our luxury brands have in the region."

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Waleed Samy Salama, CEO, National Authority for Management & Investment commented, "The National Authority for Management and Investment is pleased to start a relationship with Marriott International. The St. Regis Almasa will be positioned as the luxury hospitality hub in the New Administrative Capital and with the largest state-of-the-art convention center in Egypt, the hotel will be the ideal host to the country's largest events, conferences, and summits. We are confident that this deal signing will play a vital role in the development of tourism in Egypt."

Also present during the signing ceremony were General Mohamed Amin Ibrahim Nasr, Advisor to the President of Egypt for Financial Affairs and Liam Brown, Group President Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International.

With the population of greater Cairo expected to double in the next few decades, the government in Egypt announced plans to build the New Administrative Capital. Almasa Royal Palace, which the owner has operated for the past two years, is located adjacent to a 42,000-square-foot convention center that hosts official government conventions and events, as well as official foreign presidents' visits.

The hotel consists of 270 rooms, 90 suites, 60 apartments, and 14 villas. Other facilities include outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a gym, spa, clubhouse and 20 food and beverage outlets.

When it opens, The St. Regis Almasa is expected to encompass the hallmarks of the brand such as its rich traditions and rituals, and signature St. Regis Butler Service. Through a phased approach, areas across the hotel will undergo a refresh to deliver an on-brand experience in New Cairo whilst remaining open to guests.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump team brushes past Bolton, attacks impeachment case

President Donald Trumps legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in a new book that could undercut a key defense argument at his Senate trial. Former national ...

Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib - war monitor

Syrian government forces entered a town south of Idlib city on Tuesday, in a significant advance for President Bashar al-Assad as he seeks to recapture rebel-held territory in the countrys northwest, a war monitor and pro-government media s...

7 killed in bus-autorickshaw crash; both vehicles fall in well

At least seven people were killed when a speeding state transport ST bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtras Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. More than 20 others suffered injuri...

U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official

The United States has recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020