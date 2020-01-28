UK approves restricted Huawei role in 5G network
Britain on Tuesday greenlighted a limited role for Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the country's 5G network, stressing that "high-risk vendors" would be excluded from "sensitive" core infrastructure.
Huawei said it was "reassured" that it would have a role in Britain's high-speed fifth-generation networks after Washington lobbied London hard to ditch the company on security concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
