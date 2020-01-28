Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recent USD 3 bn fund raising reduces risk on business continuity: Airtel Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:39 IST
Recent USD 3 bn fund raising reduces risk on business continuity: Airtel Africa

Africa business arm of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said recent USD 3 billion fund raised by the parent firm reduced uncertainty over business continuity after the Supreme Court ordered telcos to clear statutory dues as calculated by the government. Airtel Africa in its quarterly report said the group’s intermediate parent company has successfully raised approximately USD 3 billion of additional capital through a combination of qualified institutional equity placement and convertible bond offerings.

"In the Director's opinion the execution of these activities has reduced the level of uncertainty about the ability of the Group’s intermediate parent company to comply with the judgement. "As a result, the Directors have concluded that the previously highlighted material uncertainty around the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern no longer exists," Airtel Africa said.

It added that the group has adequate committed and non-committed facilities to operate as a going concern. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues.

In the case of Bharti Airtel, the liabilities added up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the SUC dues (not including the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices). Bharti Airtel and Airtel Africa had raised concern over continuity of their business in light of AGR dues that the group has been asked to pay to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Monday's selloff

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday after the SP 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on concerns that a coronavirus outbreak in China could hit global economic growth.The Dow Jones Industrial Ave...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Gryllss Man vs Wild show, for which the shooting has begun in Karnatakas Bandipur forest, sources said here on Tue...

UPDATE 4-Defying Trump, Britain's Johnson gives Huawei restricted 5G remit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britains 5G mobile network on Tuesday, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese company from next-generation communications over fears Beijing could use them to spy. Britai...

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020