Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You should have resigned after major train tragedy': Pak SC to railways minister Rashid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:00 IST
'You should have resigned after major train tragedy': Pak SC to railways minister Rashid

Pakistan's railways minister Sheikh Rashid was roasted by the Supreme Court on Tuesday for the state-run organisation's poor performance with the top judge observing that the seasoned politician should have resigned after over 70 passengers were killed in a major train tragedy in Punjab province last year. The three-member bench court also ordered 69-year-old Rashid, a known motormouth, to submit to the apex court a business plan to uplift Pakistan Railways from its current condition within two weeks, Dawn newspaper reported.

While hearing a case related to the losses suffered by Pakistan Railways, the bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah expressed displeasure with the railways minister over his running of the organisation, the report said. The chief justice asked the minister to inform the court about the October 31 fire that engulfed a passenger train, killing 73 people when a gas cylinder brought by one of the travellers exploded.

"Your (Rashid's) entire performance is in front of us," Justice Ahmed remarked. "Why should you not be held accountable for the deaths of 74 people? What investigation was conducted? You should have resigned after the incident," he observed.

"Can you tell us why action should not be taken against you for the train accident that left over 70 dead? You are the top-most official after all," the top judge said after hearing the minister's reply. "In my opinion, Pakistan Railways should be closed down. It is better that the department be closed down rather than letting it run the way you are running it," Justice Ahmed said.

Rashid informed the court that 19 employees were held accountable for the accident. "You sacked the gate-keeper and the driver. When will you act against the top officials involved in the incident?" the top judge asked the minister. In his reply, Ahmed assured the chief justice of action against top railways officials, Geo News reported.

"Being a seasoned politician, your performance should have been the best among the others, but your intuition is crumbling," The Express Tribune quoted Justice Ahmed as saying. Rashid said he had been working 18 hours a day and has helped the railways in improving its service.

The apex court on Monday remarked that Pakistan Railways was the "most corrupt" institution in the country. The top judge also remarked that the railways should be closed adding that "we do not need such intuition".

In August, amidst heightened Indo-Pak tensions over the Kashmir issue, Rashid predicted a full-blown war between the nuclear-armed countries in the months of October and November. Rashid, often subject of ridicule on social media for his outlandish statements, is also reported to have said that Pakistan has "125-250 gram atom bombs" that may hit a targeted area in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shift folk dancers' statues from vicinity of Golden Temple: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the relocation of statues of folk dancers from the vicinity of the Golden Temple, days after they were vandalised, according to a government statement. It said Singh also asked the Pu...

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Tuesday opposed Air India sale, and urged the government to think over this decision. Ever since inception, public sector undertakings have been the driver of growth and value creation. Perhaps t...

US forces recover bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan: officials

US forces in helicopters recovered the remains Tuesday of the crew killed when one of its military jets went down in a Taliban-controlled area, hours after Afghan forces trying to reach the wreckage clashed with insurgents. The Bombardier E...

Ukraine leader's Nazi collusion comment enrages Moscow

The Kremlin reacted with fury on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Soviet collusion with Nazi Germany led to the outbreak of World War II. We categorically disagree with this statement, President Vladimir Putins spok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020