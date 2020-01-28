Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt to allocate Rs 1500 cr for buying back 13 pc NRL

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:40 IST
Assam govt to allocate Rs 1500 cr for buying back 13 pc NRL

Assam government will allocate Rs 1500 crore in the forthcoming budget session to buy back 13 per cent shares in the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. The state government had a share of 26 per cent in the NRL when it was established, but it later sold off more than 13 per cent of its share to Bharat Petroleum Company Limited (BPCL), the majority stakeholder, Sarma said.

There were plans to sell off central PSU BPCL's stakes in NRL to private parties but the state government urged the Centre to keep the firm in the public sector and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to the proposal, he said. The Union Cabinet in November last year has decided to sell its 53.29 per cent stake in the BPCL after taking out the NRL from its portfolio.

"Due to mysterious reasons, the then Congress government sold off more than 13 per cent of its share to the BPCL and kept its stake at 12.3 per cent," he said. He said each NRL share is currently valued at Rs 140 and the state will have to spend Rs 1500 crore to buy back the shares which will be a huge burden on the state exchequer.

"But we will raise it somehow to restore the state government's initial stake of 26 per cent. The Centre is considering the matter sympathetically and the process is on with the state finance department to introduce the matter for allocation of funds in the next budget session," Sarma said. The minister, however, said if any other state-owned oil company, barring the Oil India Limited (OIL), was willing to buy the shares, the state government is ready to keep its stake at 12.3 per cent.

"We have put forth these two proposals -- of buying back the shares (by the Assam government) and purchase of shares by a state-owned oil firm -- before the Centre. Discussions are currently on. But we want the people of Assam to be aware of the prevailing situation regarding NRL," Sarma said.

The minister said if the then state government had not sold its share in the NRL, then valued at Rs 300 crore, "We would have had a decisive say in the growth and future of the company". Besides, if the state government had a share of 26 per cent, the annual dividend received from the NRL would have been much higher, Sarma added.

The NRL is a joint venture PSU comprising the BPCL (61.65 per cent), OIL (26 per cent) and the Assam government (12.35 per cent)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

In Mideast first, UAE announces case of new coronavirus

Dubai, Jan 29 AFP The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention...

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hong Kong stocks pull Asian shares lower but futures offer hope

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and added to worries about the economic impact of the outbreak.But there were some signs that global financial markets may be regaining thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020