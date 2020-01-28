Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB lauds UK’s commitment to economic transformation in Africa

AfDB lauds UK’s commitment to economic transformation in Africa
The contribution of the United Kingdom to several Bank’s projects highly impacted or benefited the lives of millions in Africa’s poorest countries. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Kingdom is the top donor to the African Development Fund (ADF), the Bank's concessional lending arm for its next three-year cycle, ADF-15 (2020 to 2022).

ADF-15 will look more into the investments in quality and sustainable infrastructure that is intended to strengthen regional integration and human, governance and institutional capacity development for increased decent job creation and inclusive growth. It has been that the next cycle would prioritize bold and transformative projects for achieving ambitious development results.

The developing association between the African Development Bank and the United Kingdom was consolidated by the Bank's participation in the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London earlier this month. During that time, a new infrastructure financing partnership was announced between the Bank and the Department for International Development (DFID).

Currently, as the world is confronting global climate emergency, the African Development Bank is looking to redouble its efforts to enhance renewable energy across the continent and expects this transition a high priority during COP 26 that will take place in Glasgow in Italy.

The contribution of the United Kingdom to several Bank's projects highly impacted or benefited the lives of millions in Africa's poorest countries. "Without any doubt, DFID and the UK government's investment in the African Development Bank pays off and delivers huge impacts in Africa," the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina opined.

The UK pledged £30 million in August 2019 for women's economic empowerment through the African Development Bank's Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative. This pan-African initiative intends to close the gender gap for women in Africa.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

In Mideast first, UAE announces case of new coronavirus

Dubai, Jan 29 AFP The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention...

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hong Kong stocks pull Asian shares lower but futures offer hope

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and added to worries about the economic impact of the outbreak.But there were some signs that global financial markets may be regaining thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020