Zee5 partners Eduauraa to offer educational content

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:27 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ZEE5India)

Content streaming platform Zee5 on Tuesday said it has partnered with Edu-tech startup Eduauraa to offer educational content to users through its platform. As part of the partnership, users buying the one-year subscription of Zee5 before March 31, 2020, will get access to six months of free content from Eduauraa.

"Our larger vision at Zee5 is to build a large repository of purposeful content across genres. With Eduauraa on board, we will be able to address the educational needs of young students across the country," Zee5 India CEO Tarun Katial told reporters here. He added apart from education, the company is looking at other areas as well to strengthen the offerings on the platform.

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who was present at the event, said the digital transformation of education will provide easy access to content and democratize education for masses. "It should be our endeavor to see more innovation in the learning ecosystem that will allow each child to discover his strengths and abilities and fulfill his dreams in a digital world," he added.

Eduauraa founder and CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi said the company provides educational content in Hindi and English for students of class 6-12 across CBSE, ICSE, and seven state boards. "Concept-based learning as per Board syllabus will be delivered through interactive video lectures. Students will also get access to e-books and practice test papers," she added.

The company has about 100 employees and a team of 35 teachers to manage content.

