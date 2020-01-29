Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Apple sparks Wall St bounce ahead of results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:47 IST
US STOCKS-Apple sparks Wall St bounce ahead of results

U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 bounced back from its worst day in nearly four months, led by a climb in Apple and other names hit by exposure concerns to the coronavirus outbreak in China that sparked a recent sell-off. Markets across the world stabilized as the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said he was confident in China's ability to stem the virus outbreak, which has killed 106 people in the country, prompted businesses to close operations and curbed travel.

Still, the U.S. health and human services secretary said new steps were being considered to counter the virus, including travel restrictions to China. "Certainly the virus has not gone away, in fact it is only getting worse," said Ken Polcari, senior market strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in Jupiter, Florida.

"But all the excitement now is that nobody thinks Apple is going to miss at all, on any line." Sectors that were hit hardest on Monday saw their fortunes reverse, with technology and financials among the best performers in the session.

Helping dampen concerns about a hit to the economy from the virus was data that showed U.S. consumer confidence surged to a five-month high in January. Apple Inc shares led each of the three major indexes higher, up 2.83% ahead of its fourth-quarter results expected after markets closed.

Investors will keep a close watch on Apple's earnings amid concerns of a disruption in iPhone production as the coronavirus spreads across major markets such as China. Apple's gains helped lift the S&P technology index 1.87% as the best performing sector on the day, while financial stocks gained 1.13% as a climb in Treasury yields helped big banks rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.3 points, or 0.65%, to 28,722.1, the S&P 500 gained 32.6 points, or 1.01%, to 3,276.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.37 points, or 1.43%, to 9,269.68. The Dow snapped a five-session losing streak, its longest drought without a gain since early August.

Expectations for fourth-quarter earnings have been slowly improving and are now expected to show a decline of 0.4%, according to Refinitiv data. Of the 104 companies that have reported so far, 68.3% have topped expectations, lagging the average rate of 74% from the past four quarters. Results were mixed on Tuesday, with U.S. industrial giant 3M Co sliding 5.73% after it forecast 2020 profit below expectations as weak demand from China dents overall growth.

Pfizer Inc dropped 5.13% after the drugmaker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and said it would no longer rely on share repurchases to help drive growth. Shares in Xerox Holdings Corp jumped 4.94% after the company's profit beat analysts' estimates as it kept a tight lid on costs.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 44 new lows.

About 6.75 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.4 billion-share daily average over the last 20 sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says will study Trump's Mideast peace plan closely

France said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trumps latest efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, and added that Paris would have to study the proposals closely. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creatin...

Indian women's hockey team lose to New Zealand

A spirited Indian Womens hockey team lost a hard-fought match 0-1 to hosts New Zealand here on Wednesday. Earlier in the tour, India had registered a 4-0 win in their first match against the New Zealand Development squad but lost 1-2 in the...

Even low levels of air pollution may be bad for your heart: Study

Short term exposure to low levels of air pollution is associated with a higher risk of sudden heart problems, especially among older people, according to a study. Researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia found that over 90 per...

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020