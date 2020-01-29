Ameyo Launches Channel Addition Framework (CAF) to Enhance Customer Interaction Through New Channels Added to its Omnichannel Platform

Ameyo announces the Channel Addition Framework V1.0 (CAF) on its platform to help brands enhance their end customer engagement in order to process the incoming queries and feedback from social media comments and replies.

CAF will not only allow businesses to build exceptional communication experiences across the currently available channels but will also enable easy onboarding of additional channels, specific to the business needs. CAF will make it possible for businesses to have a 360°view of customers, without having to manage any channel individually.

With the launch of CAF, Ameyo now supports Instagram and Google Play Store for enterprises to engage with their customers instantly. It will allow customers' comments, likes, shares, reviews, and replies to automatically create tickets in a single screen, enabling a rich two-way communication between the customers and the agents.

The Ameyo Channel Addition Framework lets one build channel integration that brings customer interactions from any channel into Ameyo's Platform. Further, CAF provides the capabilities of true omnichannel presence for businesses, thus allowing them to effectively manage each interaction in the unified agent desktop. In addition to that, businesses can manage hassle-free communication while creating an exceptional end-customer experience on their preferred channels.

It is a one-step onboarding process that allows businesses to configure and handle their social pages. Businesses can also define rules to manage requests and queries coming in from these channels in an effective manner.

"With the release of CAF, Ameyo will empower its customers and partners to integrate channels that are significant when it comes to providing a seamless customer experience, but are not offered by many vendors in the marketplace yet," said Prince Singh, VP of Product Management, Ameyo. "We are starting off with fusing Instagram and Play Store in the framework to enable innovation in various industry segments, based on business preferences. This will ensure enhanced customer interaction and experience in an absolutely effective manner. We also have a roadmap planned to expand channel addition in the near future."

About Ameyo

Ameyo (https://www.ameyo.com/) is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, as well as hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all major industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat and social media such as Instagram, Google Playstore, Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

Contact Information:

Website: www.ameyo.com

Email Id: info@ameyo.com

Social: LinkedInFacebookTwitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997505/Ameyo_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.