Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Riskier currencies steady as investors assess China virus fallout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:25 IST
FOREX-Riskier currencies steady as investors assess China virus fallout

Riskier currencies steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens ebbed, as investors waited for more news on the likely economic damage from a virus outbreak spreading from China.

The offshore yuan - heavily sold in recent days - was marginally stronger at 6.9551 per dollar, off Monday's 6.9900 to the dollar, which was its weakest in almost a month. Firmer-than-expected inflation figures supported the Australian dollar from Tuesday's three-and-a-half month low to $0.6773, a gain of 0.15% for the day.

The Japanese yen was a touch weaker. Though with moves slight across the board, it is clear traders remain on edge. "The way risk is trading, people are saying that perhaps we reached peak worries, peak fear," said Chris Weston, Head of Research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"But it's got an uncertain feel to it...it's difficult to sell the yen or sell Swiss franc in an environment where the newsflow is still getting progressively worse, and we're not really fully able to price risk." The newly-identified virus has created alarm because it is spreading quickly and there is little known about it. The death toll rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, for a total of nearly 6,000 cases.

The yen was a touch weaker at 109.2 yen per dollar, while the Swiss franc edged 0.1% softer to a two-week low of 0.9744 francs per dollar. Mainland Chinese markets are shut for Lunar New Year this week, with onshore currency and bond trading closed. Hong Kong's equity markets tumbled in their first session since the break.

Elsewhere, the euro stood at $1.1013, having hit a two-month low of $1.0998 on Tuesday, after a strong U.S. consumer sentiment reading buoyed the greenback. Sterling was steady at $1.3018, having also dropped overnight as the dollar rose to a two-month high against a basket of currencies.

In Asian hours, the dollar held below that peak at 98.027. The U.S. Federal Reserve meets later on Wednesday and is expected to keep rates on hold with a wary eye to the economy.

But some think a mere mention of risks from the coronavirus may spark speculation the Fed could dole out more stimulus in future, if the U.S. economy is hit by fallout from the outbreak. "It is not necessarily the virus per se that is the problem for the world's economy," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at broker OANDA.

"It is the self-feeding negative feedback loop on economic activity, and thus growth, it creates...a worst-case scenario, dragging over the next few months, could even knock the Federal Reserve off autopilot trajectory."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karawal Nagar suffered under former MLA Kapil Mishra: AAP candidate

AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak has said that a lot of big ticket projects are needed in his assembly constituency which has suffered a lot under former MLA Kapil Mishra. Pathak, the youngest member of the Aam Aadmi Partys P...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open

Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEDT GMT11 1709 ZVEREV STARTS SLOW BEFORE BLASTING PAST WAWRINKAAlexander Zverev surrendered the first set but recovered to b...

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea for additional funds on Feb 11

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on February 11 the Centres plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional funds from successor firms of the US-based Union Carbide Corporation UCC for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 B...

Tennis-Zverev rallies past Wawrinka to reach first Grand Slam semis

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Swiss Wawrinka, who won the first of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020