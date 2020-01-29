Left Menu
Arjun A. Sethi Named Kearney's New Head of Asia Pacific

  • Singapore
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:28 IST
Arjun A. Sethi Named Kearney's New Head of Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, has named Arjun A. Sethi as the Regional Chair (elect) & new Head of Asia Pacific effective May 1, 2020. Arjun will oversee the business strategy and operations of Kearney's business across Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia.

"Our Asia Pacific practice has been vibrant in recent years—and the source of some our most significant and innovative transformation assignments as a firm," said Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney. "Arjun's leadership and expertise in the global digital and analytics space will accelerate the significant client expansion we envision across the entire region."

Arjun will succeed Saurine Doshi, who has served in the position for six years and will rotate into a new role leading the firm's global services and innovation practices. Over the past six years, Kearney has made significant strides in Asia Pacific, growing its business in every market and cementing its place as the leading strategic operations and transformation partner in the region.

Arjun's appointment marks his return to Asia where he started his consulting career in March 2000 as a consultant in Kearney's New Delhi office. In 2005, Arjun moved to New York where he made partner and later appointed as the Global and Americas Lead for the Digital Transformation Practice.

"I am excited to take on this role leading our business in such a diverse and dynamic region," Arjun said. "Asia is the engine room for the global economy and this new decade will present even more change and opportunities for growth for our clients in the region and worldwide. Kearney brings a unique mix of expertise and empathy to help companies navigate this evolving business environment".

Arjun earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta and a bachelor's in engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Allahabad, India. He was selected as one of the top 25 consultants globally by Consulting magazine for "excellence in leadership," and for the work he has done establishing and growing Kearney's Digital Transformation Practice, the firm's digital experience labs, and its vibrant ecosystem of alliance partners in digital.

Arjun has begun transitioning into the regional role effective January 1, 2020. He is a member of Kearney's Operating Committee and will maintain his role as Vice Chair of the Digital Transformation Practice.

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through.

For more information, visit kearney.com.

PWR PWR

