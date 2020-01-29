Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-life insurers' Apr-Dec premium up 15 pc to Rs 1.42 lakh crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:48 IST
Non-life insurers' Apr-Dec premium up 15 pc to Rs 1.42 lakh crore

Non-life insurance companies reported a 15 per cent rise in their combined premium collection during April-December period of the current fiscal at Rs 1,42,119.65 crore, data from Irdai showed. The 34 non-life insurance companies had collected premium of Rs 1,23,061.14 crore during the same period of 2018-19 fiscal.

Public sector insurers registered a 12 per cent growth in premium income at Rs 62,954.22 crore during nine months ended December as against Rs 56,233.98 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data. For 21 insurers in the private sector, the collective premium income during April-December rose 18 per cent to Rs 79,165.43 crore from Rs 66,827.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The seven standalone health sector players saw 32 per cent increase in premium to Rs 9,677.02 crore as against Rs 7,314.41 crore in the year-ago period. Two specialised non-life companies -- Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited and ECGC -- witnessed a 31 per cent rise in their premium income at Rs 8,571.10 crore during the nine months to December as compared with Rs 6,535.51 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada to evacuate Canadians from flu-hit Chinese region - foreign minister

Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.Foreign Min...

Putin pardons US-Israeli woman jailed in Russia for drug trafficking: Kremlin

Moscow, Jan 29 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday pardoned an Israeli-US woman sentenced by a Russian court to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug trafficking, the Kremlin said. The pardon came as Israeli Prime Minister B...

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

Paris, Jan 29 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn...

WRAPUP 4-Fed leaves rates unchanged, offers no new guidance on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with officials pointing to continued moderate U.S. economic growth and a strong job market. Job gains have been solid ... and the unemploym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020