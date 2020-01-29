Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sami Sabinsa Group to invest Rs 200 cr for manufacturing facility in Hassan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:28 IST
Sami Sabinsa Group to invest Rs 200 cr for manufacturing facility in Hassan

Health science and nutraceuticals player Sami Sabinsa Group on Wednesday said it is investing Rs 200 crore to build a manufacturing unit in Karnataka's Hassan district. The new facility will be a Active Nutraceutical Ingredients (ANI) manufacturing unit having an annual capacity of 300 tonnes and will be functional by 2021, an official statement said.

The company statement cited a research saying that the worldwide nutraceutical market is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent per annum to touch USD 373 billion by 2025. "The new unit when operational will play a pivotal role in boosting our exports further and help us to double our revenues," its founder and chairman Muhammed Majeed was quoted as saying.

The first phase of the facility will provide employment to around 400 people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationals acquire RHP Harper from Twins

The Washington Nationals traded right-hander Hunter McMahon to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-hander Ryne Harper on Wednesday. Harper, 30, went 4-2 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in his first major league season in 2019. He struck ...

UAE transport authority says crew of Panamanian oil tanker rescued after fire broke out - report

The crew and sailors of an oil tanker from Panama were rescued after a distress call was sent following a fire that broke out on board, the WAM state news agency reported, citing a statement by the United Arab Emirates federal transport aut...

Athletics-World indoor championships in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday....

Suspended Cong MLA urges LG Kiran Bedi to initiate probe against Chief Minister

MLA Dhanavelu, who was suspended from the Congress party for anti-party activities, met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday and submitted a request to initiate Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department probe into corruption charge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020