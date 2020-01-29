Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryanair mulls extra job cuts after more 737 MAX delays

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:44 IST
Ryanair mulls extra job cuts after more 737 MAX delays
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Ryanair)

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair has warned it could axe more jobs and bases because of fresh delivery delays to Boeing's crisis-hit 737 MAX jet, according to a staff memo. Dated January 27 and obtained by AFP on Wednesday, it warned that Boeing had pushed back its MAX aircraft deliveries by a minimum of four months.

The Irish carrier, whose fleet is comprised exclusively of Boeing jets, added that it expected to take delivery of "at least" ten MAX 200 aircraft by September or October "at the earliest". Ryanair had already shut down some bases and axed 900 jobs last July -- when it forecast that Boeing would deliver just 30 of its ordered jets by May 2020.

The Dublin-based airline had originally expected to take delivery of 58 Boeing 737 MAX jets in time for summer 2020 in the northern hemisphere. "More negative news from Boeing... on our MAX deliveries," the memo read.

"We will now urgently revisit this summer 2020 schedule to remove another ten aircraft. Sadly, this means we cannot rule out further base cuts and closures." It added that "further pilot and cabin crew job losses cannot be ruled out" as well. US aviation giant Boeing faces a crisis over its top-selling 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland votes to keep EU flag flying

London, Jan 29 AFP Scottish lawmakers on Wednesday voted to keep the European Union flag flying outside the devolved parliament in Edinburgh after Brexit. The group that manages parliament had planned to lower the flag at 11.00 pm 2300 GMT ...

Nationals acquire RHP Harper from Twins

The Washington Nationals traded right-hander Hunter McMahon to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-hander Ryne Harper on Wednesday. Harper, 30, went 4-2 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in his first major league season in 2019. He struck ...

UAE transport authority says crew of Panamanian oil tanker rescued after fire broke out - report

The crew and sailors of an oil tanker from Panama were rescued after a distress call was sent following a fire that broke out on board, the WAM state news agency reported, citing a statement by the United Arab Emirates federal transport aut...

Athletics-World indoor championships in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020