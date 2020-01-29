Left Menu
Sami-Sabinsa Group to set up Rs 200 cr manufacturing facility

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:01 IST
Nutraceuticals major, Sami- Sabinsa Group on Wednesday announced it would set up a manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ industrial area at Hassan in Karnataka at an investment of Rs 200 crore. The plant's first phase will house a 40,000 square metres Active Nutraceutical Ingredients (ANI) manufacturing unit, with an annual capacity of 300 tons, and it will be functional by 2021, it said in a statement.

The Group's Founder & Chairman Muhammed Majeed said the new unit, when operational, will play a pivotal role in boosting the company's exports and help it double its revenues. The first phase, once functional in 2021, will provide employment to around 400 qualified workforce in the fast- growing industrial region of Hassan, he added.

The Hassan plant is the group's sixth manufacturing facility, after the ones located in Peenya, Dobaspet, Kunigal, Hyderabad, Nelamangala and the USA..

