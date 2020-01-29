Clear, consistent policies will boost confidence of international investors: Kunal Shah

Cred founder Kunal Shah on Wednesday said policies around subjects like taxation need to consistent and clear to woo international investors that are writing large cheques for Indian startups. The entrepreneur also urged the government to introduce financial literacy programmes that can educate consumers about various investment options.

"Our ask from the government is that they bring in consistency and clarity, so that investors can take a 5 or 10-year view, and not get any surprises, to give comfort to investors that things will not change (suddenly)," Shah said. He added that countries like Singapore have shown consistent growth trajectory on the back of stable policies.

"India isn't getting small cheques anymore, many companies are raising a lot of capital. I think we do not want to be a country that gets small cheques and large cheques require consistency," he added. Shah, who had previously founded fintech platform Freecharge, said there is a need for financial literacy programmes that can educate consumers on the need to invest to increase prosperity.

"Many people are still afraid of getting credit cards because they don't want to be caught in a payment loop, they are afraid of defaulting on payments. However, with the right planning, some of these financial products can help people enhance their financial well-being," he said.

