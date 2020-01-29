Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi levies Rs 1 cr fine on GV Films, officials in GDR manipulation case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:46 IST
Sebi levies Rs 1 cr fine on GV Films, officials in GDR manipulation case

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a total penalty of Rs 1 crore on GV Films Ltd and its five senior officials for manipulating issuance of global depository receipts (GDRs). In an order, the regulator said it has levied a fine of Rs 25 lakh on GV Films and Rs 15 lakh each on company's directors -- P Raghuraman, Mahadevan Ganesh, A Venkatramani and R Gopalan -- as well as president-corporate affairs V Subramonian.

The officials held these positions in the firm at the time of violation of norms. Sebi, which conducted an investigation during March-April, 2007 to ascertain norms violation, found that GV Films issued 6.4 million GDRs for USD 40 million in April 2007 and all the GDRs were subscribed by only one entity, Whiteview Trading Corporation.

The subscription amount for GDRs was paid by Whiteview after securing a loan from bank Banco Efisa S.A. However, GV Films had pledged GDR proceeds to Banco bank against the loan given to Whiteview for subscribing GDRs, Sebi said.

The GDR issue would not have been subscribed if GV had not given such a security against the loan taken by Whiteview. Sebi said the company did not make requisite disclosures to the exchange with regards to obtaining necessary approval of the shareholders for its proposed GDR issue and the related activities including providing security to Whiteview against the loan obtained by it from Banco Bank.

By entering into such an arrangement, the entities led the investors in India to believe that the issuer company, GV Films, had got a good reputation in terms of investment potential because of which foreign investors successfully subscribed to its GDR, whereas in reality, the GDRs were subscribed by Whiteview with the help of the GV itself, Sebi noted. Regarding the officials, the regulator said that they facilitated the execution of such arrangement by passing a suitable board resolution and thus were liable for the act.

By indulging in such activities, the company violated norms pertaining to the Securities Contract Regulation Act (SCRA), provisions of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFTUP) as well as Listing Agreement and the officials violated PFTUP norms. Earlier, in June 2019, the regulator had barred the company and Raghuraman from the markets for five years and other four officials for two years in the same case.

In a separate order passed on Tuesday, Sebi levied a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Sunshine India Land Developers and its four directors for raising Rs 30 crore from investors without complying with "public issue" norms. The directors facing penalty are -- Rajesh Kumar Dixit, Rabindra Kumar Gupta, Babu Lal Gupta and Santosh Kumar Sahu.

During the investigation, Sebi observed that Sunshine India, which is an unlisted company, issued so called Optional Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs) and raised a total amount of Rs 29.29 crore from 23,757 persons during 2010-11. It was further observed that as the number of persons from whom funds were raised by the company through issuance of OFCDs is more than 49 persons, the issuance qualifies as a public issue and requires the company to comply with certain requirements under Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement (ICDR) Regulations.

Under the ICDR norms, an issuer of securities is required to ensure that the offer document contains all material disclosures. "In the instant matter as offer document was not filed with Sebi, the issue of disclosing all material information in the offer document does not arise," the regulator said in its order.

Sebi also observed that the the company has refunded the entire amount raised through OFCDs to the original investors in cash or through bank payments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPINGRUSSIARussian fed...

WHO warns world to 'take action' over China virus

Wuhan, Jan 29 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to take action over the SARS-like virus spreading from China that has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000 others. The WHO called an urgent meeting f...

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn country. These we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020