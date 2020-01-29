UTDC signs pact with MakeMyTrip to promote homestay

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council on Wednesday signed a pact with online travel firm MakeMyTrip to promote homestay facilities among tourists. "MakeMyTrip is a leading business platform and the MoU will help promote homestay facilities in Uttarakhand internationally through digital marketing," Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar told reporters here after the signing the deal.

The wide reach of the platform will also help the lesser known tourist destinations in the state gain prominence, he said. Around 2,000 homestay facilities have been put up in the hill areas of the state especially in places rich in scenic beauty to attract tourists.

"People in the homestay business will get more visitors through MakeMyTrip. It will strengthen local economy and reduce migration from hill areas of the state," Jawalkar said. Under the MoU, MakeMyTrip will register the homestay facilities in Uttarakhand on its website and also give hospitality training to homestay owners.

Through advertising on their website, more than 1.2 million visitors will get access to these homestays throughout the state, he said.

