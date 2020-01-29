Ayurveda Day celebrated at the European Parliament, Dr Chauhan conferred with prestigious Ayurveda Ratan Award in Brussels

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI/NewVoir): The All-Party Parliament Group on Traditional Medicines organized a meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium with the objective of devising a roadmap to legalize Ayurveda in Europe and to integrate it with their healthcare systems. As a part of a distinguished group of Ayurveda luminaries, Dr Partap Chauhan discussed with his European counterparts the key strengths of authentic Indian Ayurveda in resolving the world's need for a holistic healthcare blueprint that could potentially reduce dependency on synthetic medicines by leveraging the body's innate ability to heal itself, which by principle is the definition of Ayurveda.

At the event, Dr Chauhan emphasized on the need to encourage acceptance by legalizing the classical Indian health science in European nations. He also noted that until recently there was a lack of understanding and misconceptions in the West about Ayurveda's potential and effectiveness. "The attitude towards Ayurveda in Europe is undergoing a sea-change. The earlier scepticism has given way to curiosity and would soon lead to acceptance. There are many areas like mental health and chronic diseases for which modern medicine is found wanting but Ayurveda has an effective solution," said Dr Chauhan.

On the context of the world's search for a holistic healthcare system, it must be noted that the Nobel Prizes for Medicine in 2016, 2017 and 2018 have gone to researches that looked inwards at the 'natural' aspects of human biology emphasizing the shift towards holism and naturalism vis-a-vis pursuits of symptomatic relief. With an estimated market valuation of USD 2 billion in India alone, Ayurveda has witnessed exponential growth over the last few decades, and Jiva Ayurveda is uniquely positioned to collaborate strategically at international forums thanks to insights the organization has gained through a series of ground-breaking technological and evolutionary innovations which has strengthened the classical discipline of Ayurveda and enhanced its acceptability as a validated, data-driven and universal health science.

In addition to the Indian Ambassador to European Union, Gaitri Kumar and Geoffrey Charles Van Orden, the British Conservative Member of European Parliament, the event was attended by members of the European Parliament, Ayurveda practitioners and enthusiasts, policymakers, academicians, and several representatives and delegates from EU nations and other major regions of the world. Ayurveda Day was first celebrated at the European Parliament on November 21, 2018.

