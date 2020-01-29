Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 161 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:24 IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 161 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Wednesday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.67 crore in the October-December period a year ago, CGCEL said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,088.83 crore, up 4.42 per cent from Rs 1,042.69 crore in the year-ago period. "We continue to witness healthy double-digit growth momentum in ECD segment driven by new innovative launches while improved mix and cost initiatives helped us expand margins. Lighting segment continues to face topline challenges primarily due to pricing pressure and macro factors," CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said.

Total expenses were at Rs 949.75 crore, up 2.95 per cent from Rs 922.53 crore. CGCEL's revenue from the electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment rose 10.59 per cent to Rs 786.95 crore, compared to Rs 711.55 crore in Q3 FY 2018-19.

Revenue from lighting products slipped 10.79 per cent to Rs 284.34 crore. "Electrical Consumer Durables segment growth was driven by strong performance in fans, domestic pumps and appliances," the company said, adding, "Volume growth in Lighting was in double digits; however revenue declined due to price erosion."

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Wednesday closed at Rs 258.20 on BSE, down 0.19 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote

Brussels, Jan 29 AFP Britains departure from the European Union was set in law Wednesday, amid emotional scenes, as the blocs parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of sometimes awkward membership and three year...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPINGRUSSIARussian fed...

WHO warns world to 'take action' over China virus

Wuhan, Jan 29 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to take action over the SARS-like virus spreading from China that has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000 others. The WHO called an urgent meeting f...

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020