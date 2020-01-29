Reports of vessel on fire off UAE's Sharjah - UKMTO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that it had received reports of a vessel on fire north-west of the United Arab Emirates' emirate of Sharjah.

The comments came in an advisory notice sent by email. (Writing by Lisa Barrington;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.