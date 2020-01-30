Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Apple, Boeing lift Wall Street as Fed stands pat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 00:58 IST
US STOCKS-Apple, Boeing lift Wall Street as Fed stands pat
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, boosted by Apple, Boeing, and General Electric following their quarterly results, though worries about the economic damage of the fast-spreading coronavirus kept gains in check.

Stocks showed little reaction to the Federal Reserve's policy statement. The Fed, as expected, held rates steady while offering no new guidance on its balance sheet or mentioning any economic risks that could come about from the coronavirus outbreak in China. Since the Fed's last rate cut, in October, its third reduction of 2019, policymakers have agreed to keep their target policy rate in the current range of 1.50% and 1.75%.

"The biggest thing going on is earnings and obviously the coronavirus," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta. "Earnings are coming in mixed to OK, but today your bellwether Apple was good," he said. "But for the most part the underlying theme is there is all this stability out there in so many different factors – inflation is low, unemployment is low, wage growth is low and stable."

Apple Inc gained 3.05% after the iPhone maker late Tuesday reported earnings for the holiday shopping quarter that topped analysts' expectations, even as it braced for more disruptions in virus-hit China. Boeing Co rose 2.65% after the planemaker forecast nearly $19 billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets, smaller than what many analysts had expected, and help offset the company's report of its first annual loss since 1997.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.34 points, or 0.57%, to 28,886.19, the S&P 500 gained 14.76 points, or 0.45%, to 3,291, and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.66 points, or 0.54%, to 9,319.34. As earnings gather pace, analysts expect profit for S&P 500 companies to be flat in the fourth quarter, an improvement over the 0.6% decline estimated at the start of the season, according to Refinitiv data.

General Electric jumped 10.19% after the industrial conglomerate set a higher cash target for 2020. Several companies did warn of disruption to their operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, and a Chinese government economist was quoted as saying the country's economic growth may drop to 5% or even lower.

Starbucks Corp dropped 1.99% after warning of a financial hit as it closed thousands of restaurants and adjusted operating hours in China. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.52-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and eight new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 52 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Commodity market impact from the coronavirus in China

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China and spread to over a dozen other countries has roiled global commodity markets, raising fears of weaker demand and disrupting raw material supply chains in the worlds most populous count...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORIE...

Henrique's 2-goal night lifts Ducks past Coyotes

Adam Henrique scored two first-period goals, and John Gibson finished with 25 saves to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Hampus Lindholm and Carter Rowney also scored goals, and De...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020